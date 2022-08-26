Eric and Patty Happekotte, owners of Sidekick BBQ and Sweets won the Hannibal Courier-Post Readers' Choice award for Best BBQ. They, along with more than 40 other businesses, were honored on Thursday evening at the Rialto .
Prestige Realty was named by Courier-Post readers as Hannibal's favorite real estate company and Lisa Ball, realtor at Prestige, was named as the town's favorite realtor. From left, Sheri Neisen, broker of Prestige Realty, and Lisa Ball.
More than 40 businesses received these Hannibal Courier-Post Readers' Choice Award plaques at the Rialto on Thursday evening.
COURIER-POST PHOTO / MADELINE BRANDON
Eric and Patty Happekotte, owners of Sidekick BBQ and Sweets won the Hannibal Courier-Post Readers' Choice award for Best BBQ. They, along with more than 40 other businesses, were honored on Thursday evening at the Rialto .
COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN
From left, Leslie Boss, Jim Boss and Dustin Robertson, owners of West End Bar and Grill who only opened a little over a year ago, took home the award for the best burger in town.
COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN
Benson Financial Group was chosen as the best financial planner. From left is Connie Benson, Patrick Benson, Jeriod Turner, Justin Gibson and Jason Nichols.
COURIER POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN
Prestige Realty was named by Courier-Post readers as Hannibal's favorite real estate company and Lisa Ball, realtor at Prestige, was named as the town's favorite realtor. From left, Sheri Neisen, broker of Prestige Realty, and Lisa Ball.
Mulhorn Builders won the award for best builders.
CONTRIBUTED
Russ Goodhart with Goodhart Construction won the award for best contractor.
CONTRIBUTED
The awardees were honored on Thursday night at the Rialto.
HANNIBAL – Although Sidekick Barbeque and Sweets opened amidst the shutdowns and economic uncertainty of the pandemic, the business has become a Hannibal favorite in the three years since they opened.
Owners Eric and Patty Happekotte were honored along with more than 40 other local businesses on Thursday evening at the Rialto as one of the Hannibal Courier-Post Readers’ Choice Awards.
Hannibal Courier-Post readers were able to vote for their favorite business in each category provided.
Sidekick took home the award for Best BBQ.
The Happekotte's said one element that makes them standout as a BBQ restaurant is their drive thru window, which they began due the pandemic and continued due to popularity.
“I don’t know that we would have done that if it wasn’t for the pandemic,” said Eric.
Great food and great smiles is what Patty said helped them become Hannibal’s choice, and she said they said couldn’t happen without their customers and crew Steven Myers, Charles Allison and Carrie Fletcher.
Another restaurant winner for the burger in town was West End Bar and Grill, which opened during the summer of 2021. The owners are Jim and Leslie Boss and Dustin Robertson. Leslie said they were honored to receive the award especially so soon after they opened.
The group agreed that the secret to their burger success is the freshness of the meat.
“Fresh and never frozen,” said Robertson.
Benson Financial Group was chosen as the best financial planner
Jeriod Turner has been with Benson Financial for six years and said the group was honored and thankful to have been selected by the community. Turner said financial planning is more than just dollars and center, it’s about what stands behind that and what people value.
With the market being up and down, Turner said they often say, “We aren’t just taking care of the money but we are really trying to help guide people through the emotions of making those long-term decisions.”
Patrick Flesner of the Hannibal Courier-Post handed out the awards and spoke to the crowd.
“The quality of life that we enjoy in our communities is directly in proportion to the health and vitality to the business community. To everyone here, you guys are making sacrifices and putting in the extra hard work and time to better not just Hannibal but the surrounding area,” he said. “Thank you for that.”
Mississippi Marketplace was chosen as the locally owned business. Owner Linda Studer said she was grateful to the community for the vote, and grateful for all of her customers and staff.
Other winners were Prestige Realty for best real estate agency which was accepted by broker, Sheri Neisen. Lisa Ball, of Prestige Realty was chosen as the best real estate agent.
Other winners were Colorz Hair & Tanning Salon for best salon; Mississippi Marketplace for the best locally owned business; Northeast Missouri Ambulatory for Surgery Center for the best healthcare facility; and HOMEBANK was voted as best customer service.
For a full list of results see the Best of 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards pullout included in this edition of the Courier-Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.