The Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District Board will be holding cost-share sign–up during the month of November for conservation practices like terraces, waterways, cover crops, and erosion control structures. If you want to build a conservation practice after July 1, 2022, you will need to sign-up for cost-share assistance during the sign-up period of November 1st through November 30th 2021.
Please contact our office first before you make the trip because the office is still under COVID-19 protocols. Please contact our office at 660-327-4117 ext. 3
The office will be CLOSED on Veterans Day, November 11th and Thanksgiving Day, November 25th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.