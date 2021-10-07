PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Mark Twain Lake has announced an extension of the camping season for some sites due to increased public demand.
To accommodate the increased need for campsites, the Ray Behrens, Indian Creek and Frank Russell Campgrounds have extended the season for selected sites:
Ray Behrens Campground, sites 48-116 in Little Bluestem Loop
Indian Creek Campground, sites 66-95 in Nighthawk Loop
Frank Russell sites 21-29 in Clear View Loop
The sites listed will all be available for reservation through Sunday, Oct. 31. Ray Behrens and Indian Creek Campgrounds also have loops which remain open until Monday, Nov. 22, for those seeking late fall camping.
All USACE campsites at Mark Twain Lake are completely ready to reserve. People can make reservations at www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.
Visitors can enjoy the Frank Russell Archery Park, David C. Berti Shooting Range, Lick Creek and Joanna Trails, Northeast Missouri Vietnam Memorial and boat launching opportunities year-round.
The M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center is open daily until late November. It will be closed Friday, Oct. 15 to Sunday, Oct. 17, so all staff can support the Halloween Walk Event. All visitors, contractors, volunteers, and staff entering the Visitor Center will be required to wear a mask (bring your own) and practice social distancing in compliance with President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing.
Visitors may also enjoy the ADA-accessible Eagle Bluff Trail, picnicking, playground, scenic overlooks and the Northeast Missouri Vietnam Memorial while in the Visitor Center area. The nature sales area provided by the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee will accept credit/debit card payment only. No cash payments will be accepted.