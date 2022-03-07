HANNIBAL — The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliaries’ District meeting took place Feb. 20, at Hannibal VFW Post 2446.
Prior to the business meetings, winners of the Patriot’s Pen, Voice of Democracy and Teacher of the Year awards were announced.
Winners were announced in the following categories:
Patriot’s Pen (sixth through eighth grade essay contest)
Topic: “How can I be a good American?”
Adilynne Snodgrass, Mark Twain Memorial Post and Auxiliary 4088, Perry, Mo. (not pictured) — $100 prize; Ella Moss, Mark Twain Memorial Post and Auxiliary 4088, Perry (not pictured) — $75 prize; Lauren Haley, Mark Twain Memorial Post and Auxiliary 4088, Perry — $50 prize.
Voice of Democracy (seventh through twelfth grade essay and speaking contest)
Topic: “America: Where do we go from here?”
Emma Craig, Champ Clark Post and Auxiliary 5553, Bowling Green, Mo. — $100 prize; Jack O’Brien, Clarksville Memorial Post and Auxiliary 4610, Clarksville (not pictured) — $75 prize; Isaiah Austin, Mark Twain Memorial Post and Auxiliary 4088, Perry — $50 prize.
Craig represented District 17 at the Missouri Council of Administration. She is pictured with her commemorative jacket.
Teacher of the Year
Rachel Robb, Champ Clark Post and Auxiliary 5553, Bowling Green.
