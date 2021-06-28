HANNIBAL — When Bob Pollard crosses the finish line of the Hannibal Cannibal on Saturday, June 3, he can check another box off his conquest list — Hannibal Cannibal 10K Run. This may not seem like a major accomplishment to some, but the journey to get here for Pollard has been quite a trip.
On Aug. 20, 2020, Pollard was admitted to Hannibal Regional Hospital with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator, where he remained for two weeks. At one point during those two weeks, medical experts feared he might not overcome the virus — but he did!
Pollard was moved to the Inpatient Rehab Unit on Sept. 22, to begin strengthening his body. Bob worked hard toward the a “go home” goal date of Nov. 3. On that day, friends, family and Hannibal Regional team members came out to celebrate as Bob was finally discharged after 86 days in the hospital.
Upon returning home, Bob continued to work on rehabbing his body and began running. He had run in the past and even competed in the Hannibal Cannibal 5K before, but several years ago he developed a heart issue that stopped his running. After checking with his doctors, Bob was cleared to begin running again. He was able to run four to five miles without much trouble, so he decided to push himself a little further and signed up to run the Hannibal Cannibal 10K.
When Pollard takes off Saturday for his first Cannibal 10K, alongside him will be one of his nurses, Katie Bittner, LPN. Bittner was part of the team of healthcare professionals who treated Pollard during his stay at Hannibal Regional. Bittner has also run the Cannibal in the past and couldn’t pass up Pollard's invitation to join him. He will also be joined by other family members and friends at this year’s race.
As Pollard reflected on his journey, he said first that he gives all the glory to God, and the faith and encouragement of his family. He also has great respect and admiration for the entire team at Hannibal Regional. The front of Bob’s custom race shirts convey his belief that God is greater than the highs and lows of life, while the back highlights his family, friends, co-workers and healthcare team in whose honor he is running.
Ten months ago, Pollard was fighting for his life, grateful for any improvement in his symptoms and ability to breathe. Now his “back to normal” is even better than before, and he is ready to take on one of the toughest races out there. His grit and determination helped him conquer a once-in-a-lifetime illness and are an inspiration to all who know him. Bob is a perfect example that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step — something good for everyone to remember.