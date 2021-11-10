Hannibal's Invisibles is a collection of vintage photographs from the early 1900's and will give you a sense of what life was like in the African American community. Our much-treasured 1927 Colored Directory tells us that there were 4,000 Negroes in Hannibal and Marion County and that 65% were homeowners.
Imagine that, just one generation removed from slavery and able to purchase a home. Blacks quickly learned that white people weren't going to birth us or bury us, teach us to read or write, police us or put out our fires.
They learned that we had to secure our own people to deliver our mail and our milk. Experience had taught us that we would not be allowed to purchase groceries or eat in one of their restaurants with dignity. We knew we needed our own churches to unlearn and know the true love and glory of God. Delegated to the fringes of the broader community, church leaders, business leaders, and others stepped up. In response, we developed a community within. Here is the never-told story of this amazing community whose resilience made life possible and made Hannibal a better community for all.
As the last century began, most African Americans thrived in these segregated communities. While most were employed as domestics, laborers, or personal servants, the circumstances of the times also created many opportunities for entrepreneurs determined to make a way where there seemed to be no way.
Hannibal's Invisibles sheds light on these ordinary people doing extraordinary things, here I'd like to highlight Colored Places. Beginning with Hannibal's infrastructure, the streets, the lights, and all those fancy homes were built with the help of formerly enslaved African American men, women, and children. Even the earliest bricks used were often made by enslaved children (evidenced by small hands imprinted on bricks recently donated to our museum, Jim's Journey by the family of Denise Damron) .
I chose to next focus on the Mississippi River mainly because of a recent multi-million dollar facelift. The 2,000-mile river made Hannibal one of the most beloved river towns in America. It was the main artery of America's pre-railroad economy, transporting boats full of cash crops and the slaves who tended them during the 1800s.
It represented heartache as families were often broken up by the auction block when a river steamboat would carry loved ones downriver, miles from “home.” Many of the enslaved died attempting to reach freedom by swimming across to the free state of Illinois. Augustus Tolton is an excellent example.
The River also represented a favorite, albeit dangerous, swimming hole for many children living close to the river.
And lastly, Sustenance. When a man went to his favorite fishing hole on the banks of the Mississippi, he was often responsible for feeding family and friends.
