Clark County, Monroe City teachers recognized as NEMO Teachers of the Year

KAHOKA, Mo. — Donna Flood always stresses one thing to students in her history classes at Clark County High School.
“You have to understand where you’ve been to know where you’re going,” Flood said.
After 27 years in the classroom, all with Clark County, Flood could be headed toward recognition as the Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Flood and Monroe City High School biology teacher Tracy Fuller are the Northeast Missouri Regional Teachers of the Year.
“It’s all very, very exciting, a great honor to be chosen from our Northeast area and to represent the Northeast area,” Flood said.
“It’s just kind of a humbling experience,” Fuller said. “I’ve been in education for 26 years. I’ve met a lot of good educators out there. I teach with some really good educators. They’d be just as worthy as I am for this award.”
The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers in providing a quality education to their students. Thirty-four regional winners vie for the statewide award sponsored by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the state winner advances to the National Teacher of the Year competition.
“Donna is a better person than a teacher, and she is the teacher of the year,” Clark County High School Principal Jason Harper said.
“Donna exemplifies everything that makes a great teacher. She builds great relationships with students and staff, is extremely skilled in classroom management techniques and uses her mastery of the content to make her classroom relevant to our students,” he said. “She goes above and beyond by taking leadership roles within both the school and community.”
But neither teacher planned on a career in the classroom.
“I wanted to be a marine biologist. Growing up in Hannibal — I moved there when I was in the seventh grade — there’s not a lot of marine biology options,” Fuller said.
She majored in biology in college, also earning a degree in education at her mom’s suggestion, and subbed for three years before heading into the classroom full-time in the Laddonia school district. Fuller taught there five years, then moved to Monroe City where she teaches classes focused on biology, zoology and human anatomy and physiology.
With a background in political science and agribusiness, Flood first headed into the business world. After a few years, she decided to combine her love of social science and love of learning into a career in education.
“I’ve been there ever since,” Flood said. “You learn something new every day.”
Flood’s positive spirit is infectious “and creates a better environment for our district,” Harper said.
She’s taught U.S. history throughout her career and also now teaches upper level students in psychology, sociology and economics. And while classroom technology has changed, her message to students has not.
“You’ve got to have that basic knowledge first,” she said. “If you want things to change, you take that knowledge and make it work for you in a better kind of way.”
Both emphasize the importance of connecting with students.
“A lot of times kids just think school is boring. I try to liven it up, let them know you can have a lot of fun learning things,” Fuller said. “If I’m not, as a teacher, having fun, my students are probably sleeping. I like to laugh. We do a lot of fun things. We dance. We sing. We color. We write. We read.”
Making learning fun helps Fuller reach her goal of being the best she can be — for herself and for her students.
“Education is more than just teaching,” she said. “We care for our students like they are our own child, so when we see them hunting or in need of something, it’s in our blood to help them out. It’s very rewarding to know I’ve helped a lot of kids.”