Christmas is Caring cares for the Paris Community and beyond

PARIS, MO — Christmas is Caring is working now to deliver Christmas joy to the Paris community. A beloved tradition in Paris, Christmas is Caring not only lights up young faces as they unwrap brand new toys, but it brings hope to families during what could be a hard season.
Diana Hammond, Director of Christmas is Caring, said they are currently providing for _______ children and ________ families. She said the program’s success is fueled by the support of the Paris Community.
“Last year you provided food baskets for 60 families and purchased Christmas gifts and new clothing for over 117 children,” she said. “Christmas is Caring provides new toys, new clothing, coats, hats and scarfs not only for children in our community, but also for the foster kids in and from Monroe County and food baskets to area families in need who qualify.”
Christmas is Caring was started back in the early 70’s by Phillis and Riley Barton, who began to refurbish old toys and give to children in the community who would otherwise not have anything for Christmas. Word spread about what they were doing, and people started donating money for new toys. As the ministry grew, clothing was added to the gifts given to the children, and after that, food baskets were added for the families in need - with or without children.
“Phillis and Riley retired from Christmas is Caring at the end of 2015,” Hammond said. “It took a whole team of people from the community to do in 2016 what the Bartons had been doing on their own for 45 years.”
There are still ways to help with Christmas is Caring, according to Hammond, through fundraising, donating, and nonperishable food items are also needed. Anyone who wants to be involved hands-on with the program can contact Diana Hammond at 573-881-8963.
Anyone interested in donating non-perishable food items to help with Christmas is Caring must be delivered to The First Baptist Church by December 6th. Distribution will be from 9 am to 12 pm on December the 10th.
Monetary donations should be taken to Regina at the Baptist church or call 660-327-4405. If you have aluminum cans to recycle, those can go to the Paris Veterinary Clinic and they will recycle and donate the money to Christmas is Caring.
“Without the support of our community, we would not be able to do what we do,” she said. “The Christmas is Caring team would like to thank you in advance for everything that you do to support this ministry.”
