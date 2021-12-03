HAMILTON, Mo. — New Christmas exhibits are now on display at the Missouri Quilt Museum.
Christmas at the Museum includes a display of Christmas-themed quilts by various Missouri quilters and nationally known quilters.
A featured attraction of Christmas at the Museum is a Christmas Creche display. The Christmas Creche display features the Nativity Scenes collection of museum curator Dakota Redford. Over 240 Nativity Sets are displayed throughout the three-story museum.
“I have been collecting Nativity scenes for many years,” Redford said. “Family and friends have added to my collection over the years. I am happy to share the joy of this collection and to help spread the true spirit and meaning of Christmas by sharing.”
The Christmas display will continue through the month of January. There are also over 300 quilts on display at the museum in addition to the Christmas quilts.
The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 E Bird Street in Hamilton, Mo. Winter hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 pm. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $12 per person with discounts for seniors, veterans and coupon holders. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more people. Annual memberships are also available.
