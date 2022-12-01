Charles Richard Fowler, 74, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:14 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital.
The Grand View Funeral Home and Burial Park of Hannibal will conduct a graveside service 10:00 am Monday, December 5, 2022, in the Grand View Burial Park.
Charles was born on June 23, 1948, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Albert and Jackie Vivian (McNulty) Fowler.
Survivors include his siblings, Eddie Justin Fowler, and Martha (Hall) of Sherwood, AR, Eldon James Fowler of Erin, TN, and Alberta Louise (Fowler) Cowan of Tullahoma, TN; nieces, Diane Lynn (Fowler) Price and Alan of North Little Rock, AR, and Taressa Ann (Fowler) Barnes of Aiken, SC; and more nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Charles graduated from Hannibal High School in 1966. Despite having faced numerous obstacles during his lifetime, from childhood to passing, Charles was generally upbeat with a positive can-do attitude. When the tremors from his Parkinson’s Disease became more prominent, he made light of it by telling everyone he was changing his career to a barber, surgeon, or bartender. In recent years, it was common for Uncle Charlie to send short riddles and jokes via text message.
Charles worked various odd jobs in the Hannibal area including years at the Hannibal Carrier-Post as an independent contractor delivering a vast number of papers on hilly roads all on foot. Charles signed up for the Army where due to health issues he received an honorable discharge. He was a lifelong resident of Hannibal and lived his final years at the Willow Care Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Charles was an avid reader. He enjoyed reading books about the civil war and other history subjects. He would create trivia questions and answers for his family and fellow Willow Care residence.
