Chariton Valley and Maple Lawn Nursing Home Host Ribbon Cutting

PALMYRA, Mo. – Chariton Valley (CV) and Maple Lawn Nursing Home hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Jan. 11th, to celebrate the facility’s recent fiber connectivity.
In attendance were the Marion County Presiding Commissioner, executives from the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce and representatives of both companies.
Through Chariton Valley’s fiber expansion, Maple Lawn now has access to gigabit speed, which has significantly improved the online experiences for the business and its residents and equipped the facility to handle future technologies.
According to Alice Humphrey, Maple Lawn’s Activities Supervisor, with Chariton Valley’s fiber connection there is no lag time. Residents are effectively using Facetime and Zoom to virtually visit with family members, making calls more personal than traditional phone calls.
Maple Lawn’s Support Services Supervisor Ron Kraft, added, “Fiber is helping nursing with faster service when doing resident charting, and there is no longer internet slowdowns in other departments.”
In addition to Chariton Valley fiber, Maple Lawn also utilizes Chariton Valley Television and the company’s SHOELACE Business Communications Solutions, an advanced Hosted PBX service that provides feature-rich solutions, increased flexibility and superior call quality.
According to Kraft, “The phone system provides much clearer sound, and there is no worrying about replacement phones.”
Chariton Valley’s high-speed internet is delivered over an advanced fiber network that extends directly into locations through a dedicated connection. The company plans to expand its fiber service to more Palmyra homes and businesses in the near future.
“With Chariton Valley’s services, Maple Lawn Nursing Home now has the resources needed to streamline its daily operations. We are proud of our partnership with Maple Lawn and to be the solutions provider for the facilities’ phone, television and internet needs,” said Brandon Bickhaus, Chariton Valley’s Enterprise Sales Supervisor.
Kraft added, “We are now looking to the future. We plan to continue expanding and are pleased to have this next-generation service available at our facility.”
