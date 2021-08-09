Center — At least ten kids lined up in front of the inflatable water slide last Saturday at Mason Park in Center on the hot and sunny afternoon of Center Park Days. Another another group chased wayward frogs around the basketball court in the frog jumping contest.
The event began last Friday evening with a car show and pulled pork dinner then continued into Saturday for a full day of fun. From a parade followed by a pet show, basketball and cornhole competitions, and a frog jumping contest, the day was full of family activities. The evening included a fish fry, a baby and toddler show, and the Miss Ralls County Pageant.
Then ending with a bang, everyone gathered at the ball park for a fireworks show.
The atmosphere was an easy one with family and friends sitting in chairs or on picnic tables chatting while kids in the background went down the water slide and played on the playground.
Overall, the theme of the day was clear and focused on one thing: family.
“Center Park Days is about family,” said Kaylyn Evans, Center Park Board President. “We try to do hands-on activities and be more interactive with the kids so parents can sit back and enjoy the day too.”
Some of the equipment in the playground at Mason Park is thanks to the Center Park Board who plans Center Park Days every year. The event has been going on for many years, other than last year when it was canceled due to COVID.
Their goal is to preserve and improve family fun in Center in all year long, as all proceeds collected from the event go to a new piece of equipment for the park.
“The mommy-and-me swing - or the dual swing - and the new merry-go-round were purchased (from Center Park Days funds),” Evans said. “Each year we try to buy a larger piece of equipment for the park.”
Thanks to volunteers the event runs smoothly but the planning process can be hard, Evans said. The Center Park Board currently has only four active members, but they hope to grow.
“It’s very hard right now. Only four people planned this entire event,” she said. “We are looking for new members.”
Evans said anyone who is interested in joining can contact the Center Park Board to find out where the monthly meeting is. See the Center Park Board on Facebook for more information about contacting them.