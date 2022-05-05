May is filled with celebrations. Mother’s Day, graduations, Memorial Day and numerous others. Marion County Farm Bureau ask you what better way is there to celebrate than with food? As you plan your festivities, beef is sure to make the menu.
May celebrates National Beef Month.
Missouri ranks third in the nation in number of beef cows. The US is the world’s largest beef producer, making beef production the largest industry in the agriculture sector. According to the USDA, Marion County is home to 7,400 cows and 14, 500 total beef cattle. Beef is a vital industry in our county.
Beef is not only tasty, it is chock full of nutrition. Beef is high in protein, iron, vitamin B12 and zinc. Three ounces of lean ground beef contains 22 grams of protein, 43% of your daily needs. With this serving only containing 6.8 grams of total fat, 10% of your daily needs, you can see that a diet including lean, nutritional beef can be a great option.
Many local cattle producers will sell beef in quarters, halves and wholes. This can be an economical way to stock your freezer. If purchasing larger quantities is not in your budget, know that your grocer provides a safe product. The US has the most secure food supply chain in the world. Many area grocery stores offer a local beef product option in their meat cases.
So, as you celebrate this May, do not leave your guest asking, “Where’s the beef?”
Trust that you are serving them a safe and reliable product, supporting an industry that is close to home. Whether you grill burgers for graduation, celebrate mom with a beef pot roast, or smoke a brisket for Memorial Day, beef is what’s for dinner.
