Capitol 5 Report

Missouri Continues to See Strong Revenue Growth
Missouri continues to receive good news regarding its economic growth. The state budget director announced this week that the state saw a 19 percent increase in revenue in November. For November 2021, the state collected $965.5 million in general revenue compared to 2020 when the state collected $811.1 million.
Gov. Parson reacted to the news by stating, “Thanks to our balanced approach to COVID-19, Missouri's economy continues to come back strong!”
Despite the uptick in revenue collections for November, the state remains slightly behind the pace it had for the previous fiscal year. In total, the collections for the year are down 0.7 percent compared to the same point last year. By November of 2020 the state had pulled in $4.53 billion. This year to date the state has collected $4.5 billion.
The slight lag in revenue collections compared to the previous year is due to the state pushing back the tax filing deadlines in 2020. The later filing period inflated the revenue totals for July and August of 2020 compared to those same months in 2021 because most Missourians had already paid their taxes at the normal deadline in April. The result is the state is slightly behind its revenue growth for the previous year, but still showing very healthy growth that will provide adequate funding for the state operating budget.
This does not give legislators a license to go on a shopping spree with your hard-earned tax dollars. Inflation is at the worst levels in 30 years and the price of all forms of energy has already seen increases across the board as the Biden Administration continues its war on fossil fuels and common sense.
Missouri Health Department Warns Citizens of Text Message Scam
Missourians should be on the lookout for a new text messaging scam. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) the new scam targets citizens and their personal information.
The text message, which has come from 1-704-525-9772, requests that citizens visit a website to enter their social security number, name and date of birth, and upload photos of their Driver License to “validate” their “one-time Covid-19 Vaccine verification.” In an attempt to legitimize the site, logos of DHSS and the Missouri Department of Revenue’s myDMV portal appear along the top.
DHSS has worked with the Office of Administration’s Information Technology Services Division to take all actions at the state’s disposal to report the site to the proper authorities, although the site is hosted and maintained externally.
DHSS will never ask for a citizen’s SSN over email or text message and only provides vaccination verification and records upon request. DHSS encourages citizens to protect their personal information online no matter the source.
If a citizen submitted their information through this website, DHSS recommends starting with the following steps to protect themselves:
- Contact your financial institutions to notify them of the privacy breach
- Contact the Social Security Administration to report an exposed SSN
- Contact credit reporting services to alert them your information was disclosed.
Court Ruling Puts Stop to Mask Mandates
A ruling made by a Cole County Circuit Judge has effectively put a stop to mask mandates and quarantine orders around the state. The judge ruled in Robinson v. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that several health department regulations are null and void. As a result, the Missouri Attorney General is notifying public health agencies and school districts about the ruling that requires them to stop enforcing mask mandates.
Attorney General Schmitt said, “I sent a letter to public health agencies and school districts across the state informing them of the decision and demanding they rescind and cease enforcement and publicizing of public health orders, mask mandates, quarantine orders, or other orders that were declared null and void by the recent decision.” Schmitt added that his office will enforce the court’s order across the state.
The letters sent by Attorney General Schmitt argue that health orders, mask mandates, quarantine orders, or similar orders issued under previous statutes that were declared unconstitutional by the Robinson judgment are null and void and should not be enforced or publicized by the issuing agencies.
The Missouri General Assembly is scheduled to begin our 2022 Session on January 5. There will be a blizzard of vaccine-related bills filed between then and now and quite a few more when we convene. I anticipate that we will hear a lot about “the science” from both sides, and hope that those discussions will also include consideration of natural immunity, which appears to have been abolished by edict of Dr. Fauci and his D.C. minions, the wisdom of turning over the management of our daily lives to the dictates coming out of Washington, D.C., and the limits of Federal power as they relate to the states, which are still sovereign entities under the United States Constitution, despite D.C.’s best efforts to exert near-totalitarian control over every aspect of our lives.
As we begin the 80th anniversaries of events related to America’s involvement in World War II, we must take time out to remember the supreme sacrifices made by The Greatest Generation to preserve the freedoms we still enjoy today. Freedom is never free and is always in danger. We forget that at our peril as a nation.
It is an honor and privilege to serve you. God bless you, God bless the State of Missouri, and God bless the United States of America.
