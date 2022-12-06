Candidate filing for Hannibal City Council now open STAFF REPORT Dec 6, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HANNIBAL — Candidate filing for City Council seats started Tuesday and closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 27 for the April 4, 2023, election.The three-year terms are City Council seats in the fifth ward, currently held by Colin Welch; and sixth ward, currently held by Jeffrey Veach.As required by the City Charter, anyone interested in seeking a City Council seat must be:• At least 25 years old,• A U.S. citizen,• A registered voter of the city,• An inhabitant of the city for a least one year and• A resident of the ward in which they are seeking to represent for at least six months.Interested candidates must sign a declaration of nomination in the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 320 Broadway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags City Council Seat Politics Candidate Declaration City Clerk Ward Year Broadway Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Speakers ask for Eugene Field principal to be fired Unveiling the 2022 Courier-Post All-Gridiron Team Peggy J. Patterson UScellular names Smashey sales manager for Hannibal store Palmyra makes halftime adjustments, rally back to defeat Canton
