Hannibal, Mo. — Cheyenne Martin wanted to make a difference and do something positive to help people – ultimately, that is why she came to Hannibal from the western Missouri to obtain a degree in Behavioral Sciences from Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Growing up, Martin saw people face challenges with mental health disorders. Several people close to her lost their battles with mental health illnesses due to suicide.
Martin wanted to do something positive with her life to reach young people so they would have somewhere positive to turn if they were facing dark times.
She wasn’t sure what exactly would come to fruition, but as part of her graduation requirements from HLGU, she was required to have an internship experience. She did this at Douglass Community Services assisting with the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program.
The CASA Program trains people in the community to become CASA Volunteers. These volunteers are regular community members who go through intensive training and background checks to become a CASA Volunteer.
CASA Volunteers are paired with children in the foster system and are tasked with the job to get to know these children, the situations that have led them to being in foster United Way of the Mark Twain Area care and ultimately these volunteers advocate for the child’s best interest through the court system.
Martin began working in the program with two staff members as an intern. Now she is the Lead CASA Volunteer Coordinator and the sole employee at Douglass who works for the CASA program.
Currently, Martin oversees 16 CASA volunteers who serve 32 children who are in foster care in the 10th circuit division which is made up of Lewis, Marion and Monroe Counties in Northeast Missouri. As of the end of July 2023, there were over 250 children in foster care in these counties.
“These children deserve to go to bed and not have to worry about what the next day will bring,” said Martin. “They don’t need to worry if they are going to have food to eat, or if their parents are going to abuse them or use them for drugs.”
Through her work at Douglass, Martin trains and supports all of the CASA volunteers who are paired with children in foster care. She can supervise up to 30 CASA volunteers and is always looking for more people to take on this role, but the job isn’t for anyone, she explained.
“Volunteering as a CASA is tough,” she said. "There is lots of wear and tear on the volunteers.”
It is Martin’s job to support individuals who are volunteering and to equip them with the support they need to do this job well.
Through her role, Martin is equipping people with the knowledge and skills to make a large difference in the lives of young people in the community. She is exemplifying what it means to Be a Light – the theme of United Way’s 2023-24 Campaign.
The CASA Program at Douglass Community Services will benefit from United Way of the Mark Twain Area’s BE A LIGHT Campaign. Throughout the month of September, United Way is highlighting Douglass Community Services as the Community Impact Agency of the month.
Douglass Community Services is one of the 17 local non-profit organizations that will benefit financially from United Way’s BE A LIGHT Campaign.
This year’s campaign will also provide support to: AVENUES, Birthday Blessings, CHART Teen Task Force, Coyote Hill, Families and Communities Together (FACT), Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teacher, Harvest Outreach Ministries, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Heartland Resources, Inc., Learning Opportunities/Quality Works (LOQW), Monroe City Food Pantry, Northeast Community Action Corporation (NECAC), The Salvation Army of Hannibal, The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri and the YMCA of Hannibal.
Community members and businesses are encouraged to partner with United Way to be a light to individuals who rely upon these community agencies. Contributions to the BE A LIGHT Campaign can be made online at unitedwaymta.org or by mailing gifts to PO Box 81 Hannibal, Mo 63401.
