HANNIBAL — The 26th annual Loafers Car Show last Saturday invites all ages to come and reminisce or learn about cars from another era.
The event has become a Mother’s Day weekend tradition in downtown Hannibal featuring more than 30 car classes and draws local crowds and visitors traveling from sometimes hundreds of miles away.
The weekend also draws in another type of crowd: shoppers. And for two new downtown Hannibal businesses, the Travelers Boutique and Reap + Sew, it was the perfect time to show the community what they have to offer.
Barb Crane has been welcoming tourists and local shoppers in downtown Hannibal for years through her salon and gift shop, the Powder Room; and her bed and breakfast, the Travelers Rooming House.
On Saturday, she held a grand opening for her new shop, the Travelers Boutique, 205 North Main.
The Facebook page describes the boutique as a “wondrous place to find the things that make you happy in life.” Crane said the inspiration behind the shop comes from the rooms at the bed and breakfast.
“I get compliments on the rooms all of the time so I wanted to make an extension of the rooms so people could buy new types of bedding and old or refinished artwork,” she said.
Browsing the cozy store, with artwork, bedding, clothes, and other items scattered throughout for purchase, is meant to offer the feel of home.
“I just want you to feel like you are in a room in your home,” Crane said.
One of her favorite items in the store are vinyl rugs.
With the look of traditional area rugs, the vinyl rugs are safer and easier to clean. Crane said they are perfect for people with pets or kids.
“They give you the feel of area rugs but are for people who don’t want to trip over an area rug,” she said. “They are just a piece of art.”
With her love of travel, Crane also gives shoppers items of the world to take home. With one-of-a-kind artwork featuring inspirational quotes on pieces of wood taken from old buildings in Europe.
The store also focuses on travel, featuring loungewear and items that can be mixed and matched for easy and light packing.
“We wanted to focus on relaxed lounge wear and something that would never go out of style,” she said. “When you are traveling you always want to grab a few pieces that can interchange so you don’t have to take as many.”
Reap + Sew, 219 North Main, held its grand opening Thursday and Saturday was its first weekend open.
The women’s clothing store has one location in Pittsfield and owner Kacie Lipcaman said opening another store in Hannibal has been a special experience.
“We have always loved Hannibal and our dream has always been adding a second location,” she said. “The opportunity presented itself so we decided to give it a try.”
Lipcaman said the grand opening on Thursday brought a lot of familiar faces mixed with new ones. She said that for Reap + Sew, it’s really all about the community.
“That is kind of our mission. We say it’s not just about the clothes but the clothes are just an added bonus,” she said. “It’s exciting to build relationships in another awesome community.”
Its Facebook page says “{span}It’s not all about the clothes. Plant a seed of confidence in a woman, and watch her grow.”{/span}
This will be carried on by Hannibal manager Abigail Cox, of Pittsfield, Ill., who plans to bring that same community feel with her to Hannibal. Part of this is educating people about the high-quality brands carried in the store.
“We cater to all ages and we love carrying brands that you can’t find locally,” she said. “One of our favorite parts of the job is educating people about the brands and the quality. And how to dress for your body type.”
The store also sells candles, clay masks and various soaps.
For more information on the Travelers Boutique and Reap + Sew follow them on Facebook at Travelers Boutique and Reap + Sew.
