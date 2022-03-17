HANNIBAL — “Start small, grow big” is her motto.
Nickie Shepherd is living up to her words in a tiny kitchen built for no more than a few with an ordering window up front where she serves up burgers, snacks and more at the Snack Shack on Southside in Hannibal.
With an ever-growing menu, Shepherd has survived her first winter as a restaurant owner after opening last September.
The Snack Shack was first intended to only serve snack food like soft pretzels and nachos, but quickly grew into meals like bacon cheeseburgers with French fries. Daily specials like ham and beans or chicken and noodles is part of what Shepherd said kept people coming back through the winter.
Shepherd also said her growth is because of her location.
Just across the street from the Snack Shack, 800 Birch Street, is a boarded up building that once housed a convenience store. The area, known as Southside Hannibal, was barren of business until the Snack Shack opened.
Shepherd has always wanted to own a restaurant, but finding the start-up cost was a challenge. So, she purchased a shed and started searching for a lot to lease.
“We decided that after searching through town that this is the southside is the best location because there is nothing over here,” she said.
Although she hopes to continue growing, and possibly open a larger location to include indoor seating, Shepherd is committed to staying in the area. She also mentioned an idea to eventually use her current building to sell groceries.
“I know they really want minor groceries here, just last minute things on their way home from work,” she said.
Jacob Johann and several of his co-workers eat lunch at the Snack Shack a couple of times a week, and they agree that the Snack Shack offers a great location.
“They have been open through the winter and have really good food,” he said. “There is nothing else on this side and compared to everywhere else, this place is cheap.”
The tiny building and lack of employees — other than herself — allow the low prices, and she plans to keep them that way as long as possible.
“Things are so expensive these days and to raise a family is quite outrageous,” she said. “The kids deserve to go out and get a treat or to eat out now and then, so I try to keep it as cheap as I possibly can.”
Although she is the only employee, Shepherd has plenty of help with serving customers after school gets out. The Snack Shack is a family endeavor where three of her four children spend most afternoons helping out.
“They love coming here, and it’s a great experience for them,” she said. “In the future when they get a job they will already have one foot in the door with knowing customer service and handling money.”
The kids also helped in creating a menu item, which is the cheesy tortilla, where a tortilla shell is filled with shredded cheese and pressed into a sandwich maker.
Her sister also helps out usually once a week to give Shepherd a day off other than Sunday when the Snack Shack is closed.
Shepherd is looking forward to including some new menu items.
Starting next month, the Snack Shack will open at 5:30 a.m. and serve breakfast sandwiches and biscuits and gravy until 11:30 a.m. She also plans to bring out her grill and serve BBQ items for the summer months.
She is also looking forward to the Spring Fling Craft show coming to the Snack Shack from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9. There will also be an Easter egg hunt with over 500 eggs for kids of all ages at 12 p.m.
The egg hunt will be $5 the fee will be donated to Abilities (Marion County Services.)
The Snack Shack also offers online ordering for pick-up or delivery through DoorDash. Follow it on Facebook at the Southside Snack Shack or visit its website at the-snack-shack-100727.square.site.
