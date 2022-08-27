Steve Yager joins Grandview Funeral Home as Pre-Need Counselor

Grandview Funeral Home and Burial Park, is pleased to announce that Steve Yager has joined the staff as a Pre-Need Counselor and Funeral Director Apprentice.
Steve's experience in pastoral care, sales, and more than 40 years of service in the ministry will make him an asset to the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.