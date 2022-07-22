HANNIBAL – It might seem boring to spend the day in your hometown, but if you’re from the Hannibal area and you take a look around, you’ll find more to do than you might expect.
Spend the afternoon taking in one of Hannibal museums that you might not have known about and then enjoy the evening with a show.
Molly Brown Birthplace & Museum
Open Memorial Day – Labor Day
Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The story of the “Unsinkable” Molly Brown lives on in Hannibal through her childhood home. Born in 1867, she grew up in America’s Hometown where she had to even hear of the infamous trip on the Titanic of which she would become one of best known survivors.
The heart and spirit she became known during the tragic shipwreck in 1912 began in a small cottage on Butler street, where young Maggie Tobin grew up to become the “Unsinkable” Molly Brown
The “Unsinkable” Molly Brown was born in Hannibal in 1867 at the outset of Hannibal’s Gilded Age. Visit the small cottage where Maggie Tobin was born, long before she became the Unsinkable Molly Brown.
Take a guided tour to learn how her Hannibal roots influenced Margaret Tobin Brown’s life as “one of the most important voices throughout the Progressive Era.”
Group tour rates and times are available. Please call for details.
Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center
509 N. 3rd St.
217-617-1507 • Free Admission
Call for tour times
In the heart of downtown, you will be enriched through Hannibal history that had once gone untold. At Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, introduces Daniel Quarles, the man behind Twain’s inspiration for the character “Jim.”
Jim’s Journey brings to light the lives of Hannibal slaves who lived and died in Hannibal – many of whom are buried in the Old Baptist Cemetary. This important part of Hannibal’s black history was saved by the WPA’s Effort to gather narratives from surviving ex-slaves in the 1930’s via the Federal Writer’s Project.
The museum, which offers free admission, also gives a deep look into life for the black community during the Jim Crow Era in Hannibal and more.
Jim’s Journey is the first to recognize the life and history of Daniel Quarles and the only African American museum in Northeast Missouri.
For more information visit the website at jimsjourney.org.
Mark Twain Himself
319 North Main Street
573-231-0021 call for performance dates & times
After a one-hour performance by Richard Garey at the Old Planters Barn, you will feel like you just spent an hour with Twain himself.
His depiction of Samuel Clemens has been experienced by people around the world and from April through July, Garey performs at his home theater in downtown Hannibal. Hear the wit and wisdom of Twain served with Victorian Tea of cookies, coffee, and tea.
Mark Twain Live at Cave Hollow Theatre
300 Cave Hollow Road
573-221-1656
Jim Waddell is live at the Cave Hollow Theatre at the Mark Twain Cave complex.
Waddell’s depiction of Twain, which has been acclaimed by Twainian scholars for authenticity, is a perfect start or end to a tour through the author’s famous old stomping grounds, the Mark Twain Cave. You will feel like you’re hearing the stories from the man himself.
Performances Wed. – Sun. at 2 PM April – November.
For more information visit marktwaincave.com.
Bluff City Theater
212 Broadway
573-719-3226
Bluff City Theater offers high quality performances for people of all interests.
Watch a movie featuring Hannibal’s Lovers Leap titled “Lovers Leap,” which was written and directed by Jeffrey Tipton of Los Angeles.
It is a story inspired by the legend and beauty of Lovers Leap, where a majority of the footage was shot. The plot does not follow the same storyline as the Hannibal tale but includes twists and turns to intertwine the local legend.
The film will debut at Bluff City Theater on July 29-30.
August will start the last month of the Summer of Entertainment at Bluff City, starting out a with the family-friendly comedy of Jeremy Nunes whose DryBar Comedy Special “Neighborhood Sasq-Watch” is one of the highest rated on the DryBar channel.
Jeremy Nunes will be at Bluff City Theater for three shows- Friday and Saturday August 5th at 7:30 p.m. with a special family matinee Saturday at 2 p.m.
On August 12 and 13, St. Louis comic Linda Spall returns as her alter-ego Marjoram Fennell with live music, sight gags and audience participation, the show is custom-built for Bluff City Theater titled “Marge Does Hannibal.”
The final show of the 2022 Summer of Entertainment series brings Jason Hudy, Master Illusionist to the stage with “magic up close and personal.”
For more information or to purchase tickets online visit bluffcitytheater.com or call 573-719-3226 to order by phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.