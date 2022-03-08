HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Rio Grande Mexican Bar and Grill opened Monday in downtown Hannibal.
Owner Ramon Mata said the move was all about location.
Formerly Mi Mexico, which was previously on Stardust Drive, the restaurant is now at 111 Bird Street, the former home of Riverside Restaurant which closed in October. The location is right off Main Street and in walking distance of many Hannibal attractions.
Mata believes moving to downtown Hannibal will give both locals and tourists a good reason to stop in, and moving in March provides the restaurant with just enough time to prepare for the summer tourist season.
Manuel Lopez, a server at Rio Grande, said the menu has not changed from Mi Mexico’s selections. The restaurant has added a bar and will now offer an outdoor patio to enjoy on warm days.
Lopez said the bar will be in full swing once their liquor license arrives, which he expects will be in about three weeks.
Lacey Montgomery and Samantha Hubbard went to Mi Mexico once or twice a week and plan to continue the tradition at Rio Grande. Montgomery said the seasoning on the chicken is her favorite thing about the food, and Hubbard said it’s her favorite of Hannibal restaurants.
“They just have the best food,” she said.
