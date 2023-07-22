Hallie Yundt Silver

Hannibal Free Public Library's director, Hallie Yundt Silver prepares to retire after 16 years at the library and a 46 year career. Her final day is Sept. 6.

HANNIBAL — Hallie Yundt Silver has been an observer of Hannibal’s reading trends since she joined the Hannibal Free Public Library staff as director in 2007.

“I know the community,” she said. “I know what (books) circulate and what don’t. There are readers who like shorter adult fiction,” for example, what the industry calls novellas, between 120-150 pages. “There are short story readers, and those who like westerns.” But western readers these days are most likely to choose the large print versions, she noted. “And just because a book is a best seller in New York or California,” doesn’t necessarily mean it will be sought by local readers.

