Rekindle your love of America's Hometown with these Hannibal tours

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.