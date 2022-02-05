HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, is working with the Northeast Trails Committee and state partners in an effort to one day connect bike and walking trails across Northeast Missouri.
The trail would connect Moberly, Macon, Kirksville and Hannibal.
Providing safer paths for cyclists who are often riding on highways and promoting healthy lifestyle and social connections, the trails will have multiple benefits for area residents.
However, Mehaffy said that the connective trails are a powerful, and often untapped, source of revenue for the communities that have them.
An avid cyclist himself, Mehaffy became a believer in the economic growth that comes with connective trails as he frequently rides the Racoon River Valley Trail and the High Trestle Trail around West Des Moines, Iowa.
Areas that were once struggling are now seeing new life with wineries, distilleries and various eateries that visitors can stop at along the trail.
“A lot of these smaller communities are starting to see housing again,” he said. “They’ve got new businesses popping up and people who desire to build their houses with their property backing up to the trail so that they can walk or ride it everyday.”
He compares the little communities in Iowa to rural communities in Northeast Missouri where he hopes to see the same kind of transformation.
“I am convinced that this NEMO trails project would have a significant impact on some of our smallest communities,” Mehaffy said. “I have seen this in Iowa over the years as I ride their trail systems.”
During a consulting trip to Iowa, the planning committee met with representatives of the Friends of Trail, Statewide Trails Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, High Tressel Trail, and Polk County Preservation.
Mehaffy learned that both trails in Iowa welcome over 350,000 visitors per year.
“In terms of impact, if we could nearly double the number of people visiting Hannibal,” he said. “That would be huge.”
Research started three years ago when the state received a grant to plot abandoned rail right of ways, which are often used to construct riding trails. Mehaffy said the next step is to work on a planning grant and consult with state parks and the Department of Natural Resources.
“It’s really in the goal-setting process but that trip to Iowa was important because we needed to understand how they raise funds and design,” he said. “They really helped us a lot.”
He plans to return to Iowa and take legislators with him. According to Mehaffy, Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin and Rep. Louis Riggs hope to see the trail recruit more workforce talents and create more revenue for the taxing jurisdictions, school districts and the counties in Northeast Missouri.
Mehaffy said there is years of work ahead with planning and fundraising.
“Obviously it will take time and won’t happen overnight but you have to start somewhere,” he said.
