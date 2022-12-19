New coffee shop coming to Hannibal

Work has begun to establish the Coffee Barn, a drive-thru coffee shop set to open the second quarter of 2023 at the corner of Stardust and Munger Lane. Kassandra and Jen Terrill worked with Small Business Development Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns and Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy to help bring the new business to Hannibal.  

HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC), recently announced that the Coffee Barn, a new drive-thru coffee shop, is scheduled to open its doors for business by the second quarter of 2023.

Planning for the new business began over a year ago, and dirt work started a few weeks ago. According to HREDC SBDC Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns, the business model has transitioned through multiple iterations before landing on the current concept.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.