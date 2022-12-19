New coffee shop coming to Hannibal

HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC), recently announced that the Coffee Barn, a new drive-thru coffee shop, is scheduled to open its doors for business by the second quarter of 2023.
Planning for the new business began over a year ago, and dirt work started a few weeks ago. According to HREDC SBDC Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns, the business model has transitioned through multiple iterations before landing on the current concept.
“We were able to work with the Terrills, Kassandra and Jen, to refine their business plan based on industry research, input from the local lending institutions and input from the clients based on their conversations with other business owners. The owners also visited a similar operation in Moberly, Mo.,” she said.
“Maria and Corey at HREDC were instrumental in turning this vision into a reality,” said Coffee Barn Co-owner Kassandra Terrill.
“We work with clients to develop their business plan and financial projections. We can assist them in finding the capital needed to bring the projects to reality," Kuhns added. "We work with local lending institutions, in this case HNB Bank, area Revolving Loan Funds like the RLF’s offered by the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments or Hannibal Industrial Development Company, and private investors through the IGNITE Investor Network.”
According to Kuhns, this type of assistance is important to business owners at any stage of business.
“The Missouri SBDC at HREDC offers one-on-one counseling on various business topics from understanding financial statements, customer discovery, business planning, cash flow analysis, and other events based upon the needs of our clients. We are here to help businesses in every stage. From concept to startup, growth to renewal, mature to succession,” she said.
“I would like to thank the Terrill’s for their investment in the community. I would also like to thank Scott Koontz, of Koontz Properties, for working with the Terrills on the land sale. I think project is a compliment to the Koontzs' new multi-family development as well as that area of town,” Mehaffy said.
Terrill explained she looks forward to the new business opportunity.
“We are excited to launch this new business in Hannibal. We’re going to have limited indoor seating as we’re going to focus on drive-through during the opening process. We plan to offer a small variety of food items like cinnamon rolls, muffins, scones, breakfast sandwiches.” she said. “Our top priorities are the customer experience, speed of service and quality of drinks.”
More information is available by visiting the Coffee Barn Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.