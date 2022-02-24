HANNIBAL — Winter isn’t quite over but thanks to a local sunflower farm, area residents can now bring a hint of summer into their kitchens.
Show Me HH Farms now offers cold pressed sunflower oil made from its nearly 10-acre sunflower farm in Hannibal.
Owners Kent and Kathy Brown, alongside their son and daughter-in-law Phillip and Amberlyn Brown, opened up the sunflower patch to the public and purchased an oil press last summer.
While people wandered through the sunny field and looked for the perfect photo, the Brown family was researching and planning the process of making sunflower oil.
They are the only farm fresh producer of high oleic sunflower oil in the country, other than one other farm located states away.
In November, they harvested the sunflowers and received a clean report from a lab in Washington, Mo., where a sample of the seeds were tested for toxins. In December, they received approval from the Ralls County Health Department.
After that, it was go-time for pressing oil, and they didn’t let a single flower go to waste.
From planting and picking to pressing and bottling, every part of making the sunflower oil happens at the farm.
Kent Brown said the process of pressing the sunflowers is a slow one.
“It’s not hard work but you can’t leave it or walk away except for about 20 minutes,” he said.
The press itself reminds Brown of a meat grinder with the seeds fed from a hopper and the oil squeezes out on one end while the flower, or the hull, comes out in tubes on the other end.
When it’s first pressed, the oil comes out black and they rack it like wine.
“It filters anything that might have gotten through, like hulls,” he said. “The bottom of the barrel will get a thick sludge and it just keeps settling and settling.”
“It takes about 10 hours to do a thirty gallon drum,” he said. “You can walk away and leave that, I have let that run all night.”
The Brown family uses a cold press, which is an important way to preserve its nutrients.
“The more you cook food the more it loses its nutritional value,” said Phillip. “We don’t use heat.”
The flowers in the Brown family’s patch are known as high oleic sunflowers which produce an oil containing a significant amount of monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acids, which is often referred to as one of the “healthy fats.”
Oil from a high oleic sunflower is suitable to cook with high heat, which allows it to get much hotter than refined oils like vegetable or canola oil. This makes it a better option for frying or sautéing.
According to Brown, the expiration date of the oil is a year after purchase but due to the dark bottle, it could be it fresh longer.
“The sunlight deteriorates oil so the color of the bottle makes a big difference,” Brown said. “The darker color shades it and keeps it longer.”
It’s a high-quality and healthy product the family is proud of.
“It smells good and it tastes good,” said Brown.
When the sunflowers are ready, the family will again open the field up for public access.
For now, To purchase a 16-ounce bottle of sunflower oil for $14 contact Show Me HH Farms at 573-406-9617 or through their Facebook page Show Me HH Farms.
Follow their Facebook page to find out what farmers markets they will be at and when they hit local store shelves.
