HANNIBAL — A local daycare expansion has offered much-needed services to the community.
Grow & Learn Daycare, which has provided daycare in the Hannibal community for 26 years, has added another building, increasing the daycare to a three-facility operation.
The Ready to Learn Center will officially open next Wednesday, the same day Hannibal public schools return to session.
Jennifer Miller, owner and director of the daycare center, said there is a great need for daycare services in the area.
A waiting list of approximately 100 children for her facility is what led her to approach the Marion County Commission seeking ARPA funds to expand the facility.
The daycare center received a grant for $124,000.
“Back in October we approached the Marion County Commissioners because we had a waiting list,” said Miller. “We knew there was a need but with COVID times are hard and we needed help in the community.”
Construction on the new building began in April and was built by Miller and her husband Dustin, along with the help of family and friends. Bleigh Construction donated a concrete block leading to the playground equipment which was donated by the Hemm Family. All materials and supplies were purchased locally to further invest in the community.
The building will have an infant and toddler room which will house eight infants and toddlers. There will also be a preschool room for 20 preschoolers.
Kathy Nicholson, early childhood coordinator with the Palmyra R-I School District, helped Miller write and present the grant proposal to the Marion County Commission.
According to Nicholson, the state of Missouri has been stepping up through the American Relief Funds and COVID dollars in response to the daycare shortage in Missouri.
“There is a nation-wide shortage, but Northeast Missouri is called a childcare desert,” she said. “They have really been trying to stimulate growth and allow for expansions in buildings and those types of things.”
The new space opened space for 28 additional children to attend the daycare. Of those openings, there are now only a few left for 2-year old and children ages 3-5.
Miller said the spots filled almost immediately from the waiting list, and especially for infants which were filled only hours after they made the announcement that there were openings.
Nicholson said all facilities in Palmyra have long waiting lists.
“We lost a couple of daycares during COVID just because parents weren’t working and it was really hard so they didn’t open back up,” she said. “We just don’t have very many who are going into that job; it’s hard work and they work long hours for not a lot of pay.”
Along with Grow & Learn, Nicholson said there daycares in both Hannibal and Palmyra that have stepped up to fill local child care gaps like Zion Lutheran Preschool, Palmyra Christian Academy, and both Hannibal and Palmyra Headstarts, all of which offer before and after-school care for students while their parents are at work.
“It’s really hard to leave your job during the day to go pick up a child and then there’s no place for that child to go,” Nicholson said.
For families that work odd shifts, she said there is no local care.
“For people who work in the evenings or weekends or that type of thing,” she said. “A lot of the families we deal with, the parents take jobs where one parent can provide care during the day and the other parent at night which is really tough on families.”
Nicholson said she was proud to help Miller obtain her grant for expansion. “It’s wonderful that Jennifer saw the need and stepped up and I was thrilled to be able to help her.”
