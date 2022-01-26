Local bakery thrives in its first year

HANNIBAL — Confection Obsessions Bakery will celebrate its first anniversary in February and, according to the owners, it’s been a whirlwind of a year.
Pastry chef Deserea Collum, and her mom Jessica Collum, recently moved their business into a new building at 3568 Stardust Dr. in Hannibal, their third location since first opening.
The original location at Northport Plaza was slightly too large, and so they moved to a trailer in the back of the Huck Finn Shopping Center. Their final move was only feet away from the trailer, to the cozy and cabin-like building, which once housed Abney Home Improvements.
“We just couldn’t pass it up as it is such a great location,” said Deserea.
Deserea said opening during the COVID crisis was a challenge that led them to think outside the box. For instance, they individually wrap each pastry rather than leave them out for display since they don’t have glass to put it under.
Health department officials told them they were opening at the worst possible time, but also reassured them that if they could make it right now then they could make it at any time.
And they have done just that.
A lot of the year was spent getting to know those who have become their regular customers, and Jessica said they tend to know them by their favorite dessert rather than their names.
“We have a ‘cheesecake lady’ and a ‘cream horn lady’ and we used to have an ‘angel food cake lady,’” she said, adding that the customers light up when you know them.
The biggest part of their first year, of course, was spent baking.
Doing all their baking in the certified kitchen they have set up at home, the mother-daughter duo are often baking until the wee hours of the morning.
“We immediately start cooking when we get home at about 6:30 or 7 p.m. and our days don’t end until 3 or 4 a.m. the next day,” Deserea said. “If you add special orders on top of that then that’s even more.”
They fill their shop together with pastries of all kinds, and have also filled requests for special events and platters for parties with cupcakes, birthday cakes, and wedding cakes.
“We also do larger versions of anything in here, like cream horns or anything like that,” Deserea said.
It’s a labor of love; and one that Jessica and Deserea have enjoyed together since Deserea was a baby.
“Her very first dessert that she ever helped me make, she was approximately one month old,” Jessica said.
As of Monday, the bakery has also moved their hours in hopes to accommodate customers who work day shift hours. The bakery is now open noon to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
