The lawyers and staff at Wasinger Parham, L.C. congratulate John Morthland on his retirement effective December 31, 2021.
John recently realized that his golf game was suffering and after 45 years of practicing law decided that it was time to focus on his short game. John will remain “of counsel” and will continue to offer his insight and experience to the firm.
Born in a shack on the outskirts of Monroe City, Missouri, John graduated high school in 1969 and in 1973 graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in Business Administration and a multitude of stories about life in the Sigma Nu house. John fled Columbia before his diploma could be taken back by Mizzou’s administration and he pursued a law degree from Loyola University in New Orleans where he graduated in the top 10% of his class (at least that’s what he’s told us).
In 1976 John went to work for Deacy & Deacy in Kansas City, Missouri and a year later began work at Wasinger Parham in Hannibal. He was a made a member of the firm in 1979. He became one of the preeminent trial attorneys in Northeast Missouri and argued and tried cases in both Federal and State Appellate and Trial Courts throughout the State of Missouri for almost 50 years.
John brought a combination of zealous advocacy and compassion to work with him each day and was recognized with numerous awards throughout his career. Early in his career he was awarded the Lon O. Hocker Award by the Missouri Bar Foundation (for trial advocacy) and in 2013 the Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers named him the Ben Ely, Jr. Outstanding Defense Lawyer. He was made a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL) in 2009. The ACTL’s membership is limited to less than 1% of the licensed attorneys in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
John plans on spending more time with Corliss, his wife of 48 years, his sons Drew and Geoff (and his wife, Sara), and daughter Allyson, as well as his three grandchildren, Ellery, Madeline, and Lillian. John’s family is currently unaware of his desire to spend more time with them.
John’s contribution to Wasinger Parham, its clients, and the legal community throughout Northeast Missouri cannot be understated and it is our sincere hope that he enjoys a happy and healthy retirement and finds some way to correct (find) his golf swing…
