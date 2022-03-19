HANNIBAL — On a wraparound porch just begging for people to sit for tea and conversation, the front door creaked open and Mary Hackmann extended a hand and a warm smile.
“Welcome,” she said, standing back to allow a look into one of Missouri’s top rated bed and breakfasts, where a sprawling staircase leads to two floors of eight guest rooms and little niches to enjoy coffee or an afternoon of reading.
Throughout the house is original furniture from the 1871 home and ornaments of a time gone by.
The future of the Garth Woodside Mansion was waiting in the breakfast room where 10-year old Natalie and their little dog, appropriately named Minnie, joined in the welcome.
Garth Woodside Mansion is a Hannibal gem tucked away in the hills of Ralls County, which are deeply rooted in Hannibal history.
It was where Samuel Clemens discussed life with friends and original owners of the home, John and Helen Garth.
John Garth was one of the likely influences of the character Tom Sawyer.
It was where John Rolston and his late wife, Julie, built a life and offered hospitality to guests all over the country and possibly the world, creating one of the best known bed and breakfasts in the state of Missouri.
It is now where Natalie and Minnie explore the 36-acre estate, and it’s where the family is living out their dreams. It’s a new chapter at Garth Woodside Mansion and the Hackmanns to write.
In January, Kevin and Mary Hackmann took ownership of the estate with a wedding venue and three guest cottages, relocating from the St. Louis area.
Now with Natalie and their other two girls, 12-year-old Lilly and 18-year-old Katie, the Hackmann family is now serving guests and settling into a new life.
And it all happened just a little earlier than they expected.
Mary was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2017. Following a full mastectomy, she underwent chemotherapy and radiation.
Kevin, who owns a construction company, was able to take time off work and kept the family going.
“It wasn’t anything extravagant, but he took them to the Arch and to the zoo. He did so much with them,” she said. “It was awesome because if I wasn’t in chemo then I was in bed, and I don’t remember a lot.”
Mary is now five years cancer-free and she has a new perspective on life — especially when it comes to following her dreams.
Mary, who grew up in old houses and stayed in bed and breakfasts when traveling, dreamed of buying one after she retired.
Instead, she decided not to wait.
“I said, ‘instead of doing this when we retire, let’s do it now,’” she said. “So, I bumped it up by about 20 years.”
On a weekend getaway to Hannibal in 2017, Mary and Kevin stayed at Garth Woodside Mansion without knowing that they would one call it home. During their stay, they met John and Julie Rolsen who helped guide them through the process of looking for an inn to buy.
Although Mary never expected it to be Garth’s inn that she would buy, as she hoped to go south.
“I was frustrated about a place we looked at in Alabama, and so I called Julie for advice and she said, ‘Babe, why don’t you buy Garth?’” Mary said. “They were done. It had been 20 years and they wanted to play with their grandchildren.
When the pandemic hit, Mary said it put a halt to everything, but when she discovered that Julie Rolsen died she called to console John and they began making plans again.
Mary said she still can’t believe that she gets to call the mansion the home, and she understands the responsibility that comes with owning a historic home like Garth.
Repairs on the home will be handled by Kevin, who will be moving his construction business to Hannibal.
They plan to add horses for the guests to enjoy horseback riding and will be restoring bridges along the walking and riding path.
The close knit family of five has jumped into the hospitality business together, and even during the slower months, they have remained busy at the inn.
Mary said she loves creating a special environment for guests and special care in the breakfasts she serves guests.
Mary said the best part of the business is people they get to meet.
“We have met some really cool people so far,” she said.
Natalie said she loves exploring the mansion but every now and then she runs into a bit of a problem.
“It’s so big that sometimes I lose Minnie in here,” she said. “But I always find her.”
For more information on Garth Woodside Mansion or to book a stay visit garthmansion.com or follow it on Facebook at Garth Woodside Mansion Estate and Weddings.
