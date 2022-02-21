Huck's opens amid winter storm

HANNIBAL — Huck’s Market opened its doors for the first time Thursday to pounding ice and heavy snow.
Darnell Harvey, district manager of Huck’s, said they were surprised how many people came out to support their soft opening despite the weather.
“It was a struggle,” he said. “But it was far busier than we thought it would be.”
Huck’s is new to Hannibal, but boasts 127 locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. The gas station and store, which is open 24-hours, is at 3441 St. Mary’s, with an entrance also from U.S. 61.
The store has stayed busy since it opened and Harvey said fuel purchases are not what most people are coming in for. More than a gas station, Huck’s is a restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with both takeout and dine-in options.
They also brought a bit of nostalgia for some Hannibal residents.
More than 20 years ago, Godfather’s Pizza closed, which was once a hotspot located in the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center just across the highway from where Huck’s now sits. It has brought the old favorite back to town — and Harvey says it’s the same pizza some might remember.
Huck’s is a franchisee of the Godfather’s pizza, and though the it is a big draw to the store, Harvey said there are a lot of reasons to come to Hucks.
It also brings a new taste to Hannibal with Cluck’s Chicken, which offers fried chicken, potato wedges and other chicken-related selections.
“We are very proud of our Godfather’s pizza, our fried chicken, sub sandwiches and in the mornings we make breakfast from fresh broken eggs,” Harvey said. “Bacon, sausage and everything.”
Harvey said one of the reasons Huck’s decided to open the Hannibal location its tourism ties. They believe a Huck’s belongs in Mark Twain’s hometown.
“Huck’s is who we are, that’s why we made a tie-in there,” he said. “It fits in perfectly with what Hannibal is about.”
Huck’s will celebrate a grand opening and ribbon cutting on March 2, where the public can enjoy samples and learn about the company’s money saving app.
“There will be discounts for food and items in the store,” he said.
Huck’s also plans to hire more than 60 employees. For more information on getting hired at Huck’s, stop by it’s Hannibal location, call 618-382-2334 or apply online at hucks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.