HANNIBAL — It was the land of opportunity at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center Thursday afternoon when more than 50 employers gathered to visit with potential employees for the biannual Spring Job Fair.
Hosted by the Hannibal Career Center, Hannibal Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Missouri Work Development Board, Townsquare Media and Hannibal Parks and Recreation, the event takes place biannually in April and October.
From healthcare, manufacturing, education and more, job opportunities as far as Shelbina and Bowling Green were there.
Help at Home is a home care organization in Hannibal hiring personal care aides to go into clients’ homes and help clean, bathe, and take care of the everyday needs they can’t do on their own anymore.
With competitive wage, salary matching, and a sign-on bonus, Kayla Waters, staffing supervisor, said they are always hiring to make sure they have enough staff to cover an expanding client list.
“We like people who are passionate about their jobs and we take care of a lot of people and we just want to make sure they are taken care of properly,” she said.
Bill Baker, owner and president of Park Place Sign Systems in Hannibal, was at the fair looking for one special person to fill a position.
Although the candidate only needs basic computer skills to be eligible for the job as all training is done in-house, Baker was on the hunt for someone looking for a long-term career and will show up every day.
Park Place Signs, Inc., first opened in 1980 as a wholesale supplier in the sign industry and makes signs locally and around the country. It was purchased by Baker in 1999, who first began making signs in his garage.
He believes that showing up to work every day is the key to success.
“It’s kind of like high school,” he said. “You don’t have to do anything special — just show up every day and learn everything you can, and take advantage of what you know and build from there.”
Baker said Park Place has a high retention rate with 24 employees on staff for 10 to 15 years, and said his current group of employees is the best he’s had. He’s looking to add one more to that dynamic.
“That’s why I am looking for one special person to fit in and hopefully we will find it here today,” he said.
Jay Hooper, from the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green, was looking for people to fill a variety of positions such as a corrections officer, maintenance and more.
“We have just about everything open,” he said.
Hooper said that sometimes people get nervous about working at a prison, but he encouraged people to give a job at the correctional center a chance. He said there are great benefits and days off, and for correctional officers great opportunities for overtime.
“It is a great place to work,” he said. “There is a brotherhood there and we take care of each other. We are all on the same team.”
Stacy Giltner, human resource manager at General Mills, was mostly looking for workers interested in working a 12-hour overnight shift with shift differential pay.
She said they have seen a slowdown in applications lately.
“I think that’s become harder because of all the places that are hiring right now. So we’ve seen a slow down,” she said.
Different from previous years at the job fair, Giltner said potential employees were able to apply online and receive an interview date.
Giltner also said General Mills has a program to help employees further their education. She was able to receive both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees while working at the company.
The Hannibal School District was on-site looking for employees for both certified and support staff. From paraprofessionals to bus drivers; an accompanist and a secretary to the Food Service Coordinator; various coaching positions and teachers at all levels and more.
The school district encourages job seekers to visit hannibal60.com/district_information/employment for more information or to apply.
Janet Myers, Hannibal benefit program specialist at the Missouri Career Center, said the job fair is also a great opportunity to introduce those seeking employment to the programs they have available.
Upon entering the fair, each participant is asked to register so they can follow-up at the Career Center to assist them in finding a job.
“We encourage them to come to the job center to do resume workshops and interview workshops,” she said. “We try to help them get the soft skills we need in order for them to get a job.”
To find out more about programs at the Missouri Career Center in Hannibal, visit jobs.mo.gov/findcenter or call 573-248-2520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.