Hannibal gas stations battle in price war

HANNIBAL — A gas price battle caused long lines Tuesday evening on Mark Twain Avenue when at least two gas stations dropped their prices by nearly a $1
As word spread about the price drop, people raced to the pump to take advantage of the deal.
Amanda Shamp, a clerk at Ayerco who was on duty that night, said their parking lot was full only minutes after their price changed from $2.75 to $1.99.
Shamp didn’t know what caused the drop or where it originated but she did know that Ayerco was responding to a price war. She and a coworker agreed that gas prices are sometimes tit for tat when it comes to competing.
“If they drop then we drop,” she said.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said he doesn’t know what sparked Hannibal’s price war, but they do happen between competing stations. Especially when one neighboring station might try to stay just a tad below the price of another; it finally results in a blowout.
“Sometimes there is bad blood amongst the stations,” DeHaan said. “Somebody gets upset that they constantly get undercut and the manager has enough of it. So, he makes the other station go down as far as he can go.”
A gas price war is usually short-lived and the only winners are the consumers racing to the pumps to fill up while they can.
“The stations are buying the gas at a higher price and selling it at a loss,” DeHaan said. “It can only last maybe three to five hours.”
He said there is a common misconception that gas prices are set by the oil companies, but the manager actually sets the prices based on the market. Instead, he compares the oil industry to the supply and demand type nature of the housing market – except oil is a global market.
“People believe prices are nationally set, but they aren’t really,” he said. “The market changes on a daily basis, up and down. Stations are trying to stay competitive and that’s why prices move.”
According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in Missouri is 11.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Market prices are determined by Americans … the more people fill up their tanks, the more gas costs,” he said. “Gas stations are simply getting a commodity into their station they know is going to sell.”
On Wednesday, the price at Ayerco, and other stations in Hannibal, rose to $3.08 per gallon.
