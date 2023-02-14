Hampton joins Prestige Realty

HANNIBAL — Prestige Realty Inc. is excited to welcome Sean Hampton as a new full-time Missouri/Illinois agent.
Hampton is a Hannibal native living in rural Hannibal with his wife, Christa. They have two sons, one daughter, one son-in-law and one granddaughter.
Hampton previously served as a firefighter for 24 years with the Hannibal Fire Department working up through the ranks and retiring in 2018 as Fire Chief. He and his wife have owned a carpet cleaning franchise, Hampton’s ChemDry, for the past 25 years.
The business has served customers across seven counties in Missouri and Illinois. The business is still successful and is being managed by Hampton's brother.
"Over the course of my life, I have learned that my true passion has been serving the people in our community. My background in both the fire service and business ownership has provided me valuable knowledge of the region. I’m extremely excited to be part of the amazing team at Prestige Realty," he said.
Hampton is licensed in Missouri and Illinois and said he looks forward to working hard for each customer and helping them with all of their real estate needs.
He can be reached by calling 573-795-0222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.