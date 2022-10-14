Get a taste of new Hannibal business at the Folklife Festival

HANNIBAL — Festival goers at the Folklife Festival this year had a taste of a new local business coming soon to Hannibal.
The Great River Brewing Company is a microbrewery that set up shop for the weekend at the Old Planters Barn on Main Street in Hannibal during the Folklife Festival.
The family-friendly event offers ten brews on tap and special drinks including Tipsy Tang and Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer from the Sandbar Seltzer Series. They also have Woodchuck Hard Cider and Adam Punta Wines.
On Saturday, they will be open from 1-9 p.m. with live music by Scottfree Project.
Mike McKenzie, co-owner of the Great River Brewing, said although they will serve food throughout the event by Chef Tyler Zerbonia, they also welcome people to bring in their festival food to enjoy with their drinks. They will have silverware and napkins available for people to use.
Old Planters Barn is more than just a one-time venue for Great River Brewing Company, it will soon become their permanent home.
They are making the purchase from Richard and Patricia Garey who have owned the historical Planter’s Barn for two decades. The building dates back to pre-Civil War when it was first used as a stable for guests staying at the Planter’s Hotel which was once on Main Street in Hannibal.
In 1860, Abraham Lincoln’s horses would have been there when Lincoln was in Hannibal visiting his old friend, Judge John Helm.
Garey recently finished the 20th season of his live show “Mark Twain Himself” on the stage there, which McKenzie plans to keep for live music and to invite Garey back to perform at the Great River Brewing Company.
The brewing company is co owned by McKenzie and wife, Kylie along with Landon Shaw and Wes Wheeler.
Wheeler and Shaw have been brewing together for 10 plus years and McKenzie has been home brewing for several years.
After holding an event in March which had a really great response, the team decided it was time to see their dream all the way through.
“We had a crazy idea – and wondered if we could do it full time as a full business,” he said. “We thought about it and talked to Richard and Patricia about this opportunity and it just kind of came together. We made a Leap of Faith.”
They currently plan to open in spring and hope to be up and going by the Chocolate Extravaganza.
McKenzie stresses that the business, and this weekend’s event, is a family-friendly atmosphere. They also plan to make the patio child-proofed with Astroturf.
The Garey’s are pleased to welcome the Great River Brewing Company to the legacy of the Old Planters Barn. For them, it was where Patricia has been creating artwork that has become a local favorite and where Richard wrote two plays and two books.
The couple plans to stay in Hannibal and will be just a few streets over on Broadway with a full floor devoted to Patricia’s art studio.
Garey will continue to perform “Mark Twain Himself” and is currently booked to appear on 17 cruises for the season. He will also continue to do the show locally and is also now booking for “A Shepherd’s Tale.” Bookings can be made by calling 573-200-0540.
“In many ways it makes us really happy. The building needed a lot of TLC and we got to do that…there are so many good memories here,” she said. “The new owners are such a cool couple; they are part of the Hannibal community and they love the building and the history. They are going to add a brand new chapter to it.”
