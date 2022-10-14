Get a taste of new Hannibal business at the Folklife Festival

Great River Brewing Company served a packed house Friday night at the Old Planters Barn in Hannibal for their weekend Folklife Festival event. This will become their permanent home in the spring.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO/MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL — Festival goers at the Folklife Festival this year had a taste of a new local business coming soon to Hannibal.

The Great River Brewing Company is a microbrewery that set up shop for the weekend at the Old Planters Barn on Main Street in Hannibal during the Folklife Festival.

