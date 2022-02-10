PERRY, Mo. — If anyone is interested in starting a business or looking for ways to grow an existing business, the Perry Chamber of Commerce invites them to lunch Friday.
The guest speaker will be Maria Kuhns, entrepreneurship specialist with the Small Business Development Center (SBC) at the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council.
Kuhns will discuss the best steps to accessing capital for a new or existing business, where to gain start-up assistance for a new business, and how SBC can help all businesses thrive.
“I think we have lots of folks in the community who are interested in starting their own business but they are lost on how to do it,” said Michele Keil, president of the Perry Chamber of Commerce. “It seems overwhelming but if you get some assistance and listen to someone who knows what they are talking about then that will be a great help.”
The luncheon will be the first of what will be a quarterly event by the Perry Chamber of Commerce called Eat, Learn, Grow. Open to the community, the intent of the luncheons is to provide a variety of business topics that the community can learn from.
“We are trying to focus on businesses supporting businesses,” said Keil.
This Friday’s luncheon will be in the backroom at the Junction restaurant in from 11:30 a.m. toi12:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free of charge and participants will be responsible for purchasing lunch from the menu.
The events will take place in May, August and November. Keil mentioned that Hannibal National Bank will provide an upcoming speaker but there are still two open spots.
For information on becoming a speaker at a future Eat, Learn, Grow luncheon contact Michele Keil at michelekeil1981@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.