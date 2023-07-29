Bicycle shop evolved from childhood tinkering

HANIBAL — James Zimmerman has been working on and riding bicycles for most of his life.
“I grew up on a farm out in the country," Zimmerman said. "My brothers and I like tinkering; we put bikes together out of parts from older bikes.”
That love for bicycles was a perfect transition for Zimmerson’s business, now in its 18th year: Cool Byke of Hannibal.
And as of this week, Zimmerman is right back where he began his business, in an historic downtown building at 116 N. Third St.
Zimmerman’s primary occupation is that of a teacher; he’s now in his 20th year teaching art at Hannibal High School. He also teaches graphic design at Culver-Stockton College.
“While teaching at Culver, one of the projects for the graphic design class was to make signage and logos for a website, and to pick an industry and ‘open a store.’” Along with his students, “I chose to mock up a bike shop as a project. I did the business plan, and thought this might work in Hannibal. Let’s try it. So that’s where Cool Byke began.”
Seventeen years later, “we’re still surviving,” he said.
Full circle
Zimmerman first opened his shop at 116 N. Third St., renting space from Lori and Dave Maddox. Following that, he moved the business to an old tire shop in the Huck Finn Shopping Center, and then five years ago, back downtown, to the former site of a gas station, at 219 N. Third. He purchased that building from Bobby Boland.
Now, he has sold that building, and has been afforded the opportunity to move back to his original location, purchasing the building that he once rented at 116 N. Third.
“It gives me more space for the shop — it is a very long building," Zimmerman said. "Right now I have two buildings out back that take overflow; I ran out of room. Now I will have everything in one space. (The building) has a cool, old school bike shop look to it.
“Right now, there is a pretty nice loft apartment upstairs; the front part of upstairs will be my studio. The plus for me, I will have my dream studio upstairs. I want to retire from school in eight years; this will be the studio where I can do what I love the most; my passion is painting and drawing.”
As an artist, “I’m probably like no one else in Hannibal. (My art) has realistic flair with urban style. It is hard to explain without seeing my work; I deal with lighting in a more realistic way, spray paint, stencil work.
“I like dealing with stories and issues; art is the voice of the people and I like to keep it that way. Gossiping about people when you don’t really know them. Good or bad. Some people don’t like that, some people do. (Art is) one thing that can’t be censured.”
For now, “Mostly I paint with the kids at school; when I get home at the end of the day it is mainly family time.”
Business ownership is not for the faint of heart, Zimmerman said.
“It’s up and down. Perseverance is a big thing in a small business, community support; longevity, letting them know you’re there for them," he said. "Show them that there is no reason to go online and shop. I can save you some money. For the most part, the Hannibal community still has that community support.
“Bike shops unfortunately are a dying breed, with all the online stuff; a lot of manufactures are trying to cut out the little guys, the moms and pops, selling directly to the consumer.
“I have customers that say, ‘I’m never going to go anywhere else’ and I appreciate that.”
“It’s important to go to your community bike shop. Service is number one. We work on everything. This morning I helped a lady with her walker, to get her brakes fixed. Walkers have hand pull brakes, same as a bicycle. We do that a lot.”
Carl Vonthun is Zimmerman’s “right hand man” at the bike shop.
“I attribute everything to perseverance, start a small business and maintain it for 17 years," Zimmerman said. "COVID was a really good time for us. We did two years work in two months in sales. 2023 is a normal year; people wanting to sell more bikes than buy.”
