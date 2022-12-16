Ashley Orscheln approved as second-generation Owner/Operator for local McDonald’s restaurants

McDonald’s second-generation Owner/Operator Ashley Orscheln is pictured with her father, McDonald’s Owner/Operator Bob Gilstrap.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Ashley Orscheln, daughter of long-time local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Bob Gilstrap, has officially been granted approval to become a second-generation Owner/Operator by the McDonald’s Corporation.

Orscheln recently completed the rigorous “Next Generation” program, which she began in 2020. She has worked in the family business for many years, most recently serving as the Director of Operators for the Gilstrap Organization that includes eight local McDonald’s restaurants.

