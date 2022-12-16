Ashley Orscheln approved as second-generation Owner/Operator for local McDonald’s restaurants

HANNIBAL — Ashley Orscheln, daughter of long-time local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Bob Gilstrap, has officially been granted approval to become a second-generation Owner/Operator by the McDonald’s Corporation.
Orscheln recently completed the rigorous “Next Generation” program, which she began in 2020. She has worked in the family business for many years, most recently serving as the Director of Operators for the Gilstrap Organization that includes eight local McDonald’s restaurants.
Orscheln recalled helping out at McDonald’s at 10 years old, when she would assist in taking orders and bagging French fries. She started as a crew person at the age of 16, working on and off throughout high school and on her breaks during college. Orscheln attended the University of Missouri Business School to earn her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing and, in 2011, she started working full time for the family business.
Gilstrap’s background with McDonald’s goes back to his first job when he was 16 years old and needed money to buy a car and pay for gas. After graduating high school, he went to Mizzou to earn his degree and pursue a 12-year career at AT&T. With the evolving changes in the telephone industry, Gilstrap saw the opportunity to go back to where he started at McDonald’s. In 1996, he purchased the restaurant in Hannibal. where he raised all four of his children including Ashley.
“The hard work that goes into becoming an Owner/Operator is something I understand far too well, so you can imagine that Ashley’s accomplishment is a very proud moment for me as her father,” Gilstrap said.
Orscheln has big plans for her future with McDonald’s, and she has had a front row seat to a determined example of perseverance through watching her dad make such an impact beyond just serving food.
“I look forward to continuing the legacy my parents have made. My father has been an Owner/Operator for 28 years, and I’ve been working alongside with him for 11 of those years,” said Orscheln. “I’m excited to lead our company into the next 30 years.”
