Bulldog Day Christmas in July raised $2,200 for Christmas is Caring.
BEST DRESSED WINNERS were Brenda Garnett (attendee winner) and Jacie Robinson (employee winner). Each received a gift certificate to a local restaurant purchased by TPNB Bank.
Thank you to everyone who came out, dressed up and donated!!
Special thanks to the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce who donated silent auction items raising $500 as well as Abels in Paris and 7UP who donated drinks.
Attached:
Brenda Garnett – best dressed
Jacie Robinson – best dressed
Jo Reynolds – President of Paris Area Chamber of Commerce
Other photos are attendees who dressed up as well.