HANNIBAL — An order filed on Monday recused Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant and Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Alex Ellison as special prosecuting attorney in the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White.
The order followed a hearing on Friday where Judge Holly Conger-Koenig heard arguments on the matter.
Ellison was previously appointed as co-counsel on the case. White's attorney Mark Williams told The Courier-Post that the request was made to ensure White receives fair treatment in a case where there was too much personal interest involved in the prosecution, as well as with Tuesday's election.
The motion Williams filed to recuse Bryant from the case referred to several letters in May 2019 White received in which he was instructed to leave town and get a different job.
The motion also stated that Bryant emailed Tyler White on July 10, 2019, with an accusation of being involved in a “romantic or intimate relationship” with a witness in a case in reference to a screenshot of a picture from the defendant’s personal Instagram account.
The motion also stated that on July 13, 2019, White received another unsigned letter to his law office with a copy of the same picture and telling him again to “leave town” and “get another job” and that he is “screwed.”
The motion explained a police report was filed with the Hannibal Police Department and forwarded to Bryant, but White did not hear a response. And that on June 23, 2022, White was charged with attempting to tamper with a victim.
This is after White became a candidate in the race for Associate Judge in Marion County. The motion stated that “the charges would be made available to the public and more than likely would influence the views of voters in Marion County, Missouri.”
Conger-Koenig's order, which granted the motion to recuse Bryant from the case and appoint Ellison as special prosecutor, stated that when a motion to recuse is filed judges must decide if the prosecution has a personal interest in the case.
The order describes Bryant’s testimony during the July 29 hearing during which he confirmed having filed several complaints against White, as recent as last week. Bryant also stated he knew that the statute of limitations would allow him to file the complaints anytime within the three year statute of limitations, and that he knew the timing of his complaints could affect the outcome of the Aug. 2 election.
“Although Defendant alleges Mr. Bryant filed this charge to sway the election, no evidence of such was presented," Conger-Koenig wrote.
She also stated that the court understands that an attorney “shall report any behavior to the office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel that violates the rules of professional conduct” and that Bryant was not only doing what was “required of him by any licensed Missouri attorney, he is also doing what was required of him as the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney.”
However, Conger-Koenig referred to a 2015 case in which “a procedure that appears to be unfair can jeopardize society’s confidence in the judicial system as a whole even if the procedure is – in fact – fair. Accordingly, this court must pursue fairness in both the law’s substance.”