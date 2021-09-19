The heat was on at the LEO’s for Kids Blue Santa Cookoff and Car Show last Friday night and Saturday afternoon at the Lion’s Club field in Monroe City.
Not only was it a hot day but the grills were fired up for judging with BBQ ribs, chicken and brisket along with samples of chili and baked beans to win the title of the day. Participants perused the booths trying food and discussing their favorites to the beat of a live band playing songs from a favorite era with Michael Jackson and Blondie, to name a few, on the playlist.
Music was provided by Anthony Koester Music Friday night and Saturday afternoon was the band Eleven in concert. Participating BBQ teams were Seasoned Smoke, Big Juicy, Law Dawgs, Snafu, and Bonk Smoke. The people’s choice winner was Seasoned Smoke.
Not only was the BBQ up for a vote, but a car show offered chances for trophies as well. Cars from a spectrum of eras lined the field while people admired their beauty or reminisced days gone by, and then voted on their favorites.
Chris Genebacher, from Shelbina, was there with his 1972 Monte Carlo, and it was his first year to attend the Blue Santa event. He and his wife usually attend Ol' Thresher's, which was on the same day, but he said the music was good, and the cause was even better - which is what brought him to the event.
While the event is meant for the community to enjoy, there is a greater purpose behind it. Monroe City's Blue Santa is fully funded by this now annual event, and in the two years it has been put on, the community has come together to support it.
LEO stands for Law Enforcement Officers for Kids. Last year the program gave gifts and Christmas socks to 87 kids and offered Thanksgiving and Christmas meals along with Christmas trees and decorations to brighten up their holiday season.
All funds from the cookout and car show will enable the group to continue with their tradition of giving.