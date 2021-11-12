In front of Grace United Methodist Church in Madison sits a cabinet filled with non-perishable food and personal items. It’s called a blessing box, and through it, the community of Madison is coming together to help those in need.
Regularly filled by local donations, the church invites anyone to come and take what they need with no obligation.
“The box is discreetly placed by the front door, and a lot of times no one is here,” said Ashlyn Peterson, a student at Northwest Missouri State University. Peterson has been a life-long resident in Madison and a member of Grace United Methodist since she was 11-years old.
Her passion to help the Madison community came from a seed planted four years ago at an FFA high school conference in Washington, D.C., which focused on how to be a good citizen.
“I identified poverty and hunger as a need in our area. Those levels tend to be a little bit higher here because we are farther away from grocery stores and the jobs are lower paying and stuff like that,” she said, noting that the closest grocery stores in Paris and Moberly are more than 10 miles away.
As a high school student who would soon move onto college, the idea went on the back burner. However, it bloomed in the spring of 2020 when she returned home from college for a break that would extend into the summer.
“When COVID hit...I just had a lot of time to think about things. And obviously times were even tougher,” she said. “I was on the internet one day and found the idea for a blessing box and thought this is something that we could do in our church.”
So the Blessing Box was born. Peterson said the idea became a community project. A Madison resident donated the box itself, a cabinet found at Lowe’s, and the church congregation came together to fill it for the first time.
Now it is regularly filled by community and church members and ready, day or night, for anyone to fill their cabinets or just get by until payday. She said they also will take any non-perishable donations from those who are able.
“Take what you need and give what you can,” she said. “It seems to work so wonderfully that way.”
