Blessing
Son to Dominic and Lauren Klauser of Quincy, at 11:42 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021.
Son to Elijah and Stephanie Neese of Quincy, at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Daughter to Gavin & Allie Booth of Labelle, Mo., at 5:16 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021.
Son to Kale & Lindsey Kendrick of Palmyra, Mo., at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Son to Jared & Heather Patton of Camp Point, Ill., at 9:01 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.
Daughter to Hunter Farris & Megan McDowell of Quincy, at 3:25 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021.
Son to Jake and Brittany Reid of Quincy, at 2:52 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.
Daughter to Brady Whitney and Nancy Rodriquez of Camp Point, Ill., at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Son to Jared Dittmer and Summer Lockett of Quincy, at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Son to Kale Foster and Rinne Ceja of Pittsfield, Ill., at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021.