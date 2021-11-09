WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Birthday Blessings, a local nonprofit organization providing birthday gifts and seasonal care packages to children throughout the 10th Judicial Circuit, is welcoming an unexpected fundraiser for November thanks to a supporter.
The charity will host a Thanksgiving Double the Impact Campaign from Nov. 19-25. An anonymous supporter offered to match monetary gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $3,500, during this time. This is an excellent opportunity for people to double the impact of their donation in the Missouri foster community.
“As a non-profit, we rely on donations to operate. We don’t charge anyone for resources and we don’t get any government funding. I was very excited when someone contacted us to do November donor match event!” said Shannon VonAllmen, executive director of Birthday Blessings.
“We see so much need in the foster care system. Not just physical needs, but our kids often have emotional trauma. We target both issues. We give out items like duffle bags and bedding, but we also strive to fill kids in care with hope and cheer,” VonAllmen said.
The 501(c)(3) organization founded in West Plains in 2013 and has grown to serve kids in many Missouri counties. They collaborate with the 10th Circuit Children’s Division and Douglass Community Services CASA Program to assist area foster kids. This includes children and teens from Marion, Monroe and Ralls counties.
Social workers and advocates collect information about the needs of foster kids and send it to Birthday Blessings. The nonprofit carefully tailors resources for each child and makes a monthly delivery to the advocacy office. Children’s Division staff and CASAs take birthday bags, care packages and other resources to the kids during visits.
VonAllmen said 2021 has been busy in the 10th Circuit. The charity has given more than 150 foster children birthday bags with party supplies and gifts that target emotional or physical needs. They sent out 86 new duffle bags and/or backpacks to kids, cutting down on the use of trash bags for moving or school. They provided five foster kids who lack family and/or social ties with Loneliest Child Care Packages. They honored three high school graduates for their accomplishments. They sent 23 Easter baskets to area foster kids.
Rebecca Morrell is the lead Volunteer Coordinator for the Douglass Community Services CASA program. As an advocate, she works closely with foster children and sees the impact of Birthday Blessings’ services firsthand.
“Birthday Blessings and the Court Appointed Special Advocates are honored to work with children in foster and ensure that their special days are honored. CASA volunteers become involved in the lives of foster children because they care. Birthday Blessings honors that care by providing for the child's celebration,” Morrell said.
“They also provide through the Loneliest Child Care Packages. This is a time in a child’s life when they can easily feel forgotten. Instead, they know they are not forgotten, they have not been overlooked. In fact, they are loved and cared for as well. Working together, we can build resilience in children who need it the most,” Morrell said.
The faith-based nonprofit is inviting local individuals, civic groups and businesses to get involved with their mission. More information is available by visiting www.birthday-blessings.org or contacting VonAllmen at 417-372-5306. Donations can be made on their website or mailed to Birthday Blessings, 429 Aid Ave, West Plains Mo. 65775.
