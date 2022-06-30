HANNIBAL – Based on the recommendation of Dr. Rodney Harrison, the Board of Trustees has elected Mr. Clay Biggs as the athletic director for Hannibal-LaGrange University.
“Coach Biggs understands HLG’s athletic programs provide a platform for advancing the university’s mission by developing a Christ-honoring environment for students, student-athletes, coaches, families, and fans,” said HLGU Transitional President Dr. Rodney Harrison
Biggs has served as the division chair of exercise and sports science since 2015 but has been an instructor/assistant professor in the program since 2002. He has been part of the HLGU community for 20 years, and in 2021 was awarded the Parkway Distinguished Professor Award for his substantial contributions to Christian higher education at HLGU.
"I am excited about the future of athletics at Hannibal-Lagrange University,” Biggs said. “I am a big believer in Christian higher education and the impact it has on the welfare of our culture. Athletics at HLGU has a rich history of enhancing the college experience for our students and campus community. I am so grateful to get to work alongside the coaching staff we currently have in place, many of whom I have known for many years."
Biggs was hired as the baseball coach in 2002 and continued in that role through 2015. According to the records, Biggs accumulated over 240 wins during his tenure.
He helped start the cross-country program as the first head coach and served in that role from 2002 through 2005. During his time at HLGU, Biggs has taken on many other leadership roles including the American Midwest Conference Baseball Chair, Higher Learning Commission site visit Criterion Chair, and most recently the chair of a committee that revised the general education requirements for all majors.
Biggs received his undergraduate degree from Truman State in 2000 and continued his education in Kirksville, completing his master’s degree in exercise science in 2002. Biggs also holds certifications in personal training and strength and conditioning. In 2013, he was chosen by the American Midwest Conference as the Coach of Character.
Biggs also achieved the status of Colson Fellow in 2021 by completing the Colson Fellows Program that educates people of strong faith with relevant skills, biblical knowledge, and a solid Christian worldview.
"Over the last 20 years, Clay has established himself as a proven leader here at HLGU,” said Executive Vice President and Academic Dean, Dr. Robert Matz. “In both the classroom and on the playing field, Biggs has modeled the Christian character, servant-oriented leadership, and the student-focused attitude that helps to make HLGU such a unique university. In Biggs, our athletic department, student-athletes, coaches, and sports teams are in capable hands in this season of transition."
Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University prides itself in the traditional and nontraditional educational experience it offers in a distinctively Christian environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.