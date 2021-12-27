With schools entering winter break, area high school basketball teams will be spending time preparing for tournaments after celebrating the Christmas holiday.
Both Mark Twain and Monroe City will be competing in the 26th Annual Clopton Tournament, which runs from Jan. 3-8. This comes roughly a month after both schools competed in the Monroe City Tournament.
On the boys side of the Clopton bracket, Monroe City (4-2) has the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 seed Silex (2-5) on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
Mark Twain (3-6) is the No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 seed Winfield (6-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
