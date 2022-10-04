HANNIBAL — Four years ago Austin Shulse asked Jackie and Steven Karlock to take a chance on him.

When Shulse, a train enthusiast since he was young, discovered that the Karlocks had purchased the train museum in Hannibal, Big River Train Town, he approached them. Shulse told them if they would keep the museum open he would run it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.