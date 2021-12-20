Benson Financial Group makes donation to food bank

HANNIBAL — Benson Financial Group presented a check in the amount of $1,500 to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to help feed those in need locally in Monroe and Ralls counties.
These funds will allow The Food Bank to provide at least 6000 meals at no cost to our local partner agencies.
Steve Yager, Regional Coordinator of The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri was on hand to receive these funds. For more details of how you can get involved visit www:sharefoodbringhope.org.
