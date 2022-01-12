Ayerco Stores take a bite out of hunger

HANNIBAL — Ayerco stores in northeast Missouri participated in Check Out Hunger campaign during month of December to benefit The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.
Stores solicited donations to help share food with neighbors in need and on Jan. 11 presented the Food Bank with a check for $5,082.
Because of The Food Bank’s purchasing power, these funds will provide over 20,000 meals for residents in Marion, Ralls, Monroe, Clark, Lewis, Shelby and Adair counties.
For more information, visit sharefoodbringhope.org.
