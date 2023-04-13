Hannibal eighth grader Natrell Washington, left, and sixth grader Colton Fessenden, second from left, enjoy a race during the Special Olympics event Wednesday at Porter Stadium. Their friend, sixth grader Landon Lain, second from right, cheers them on. The event brought 195 athletes from five area school districts together.
Hannibal first grader Aurora Bock blows bubbles during the 2023 Hannibal Special Olympics event Wednesday at Porter Stadium. The games brought together 195 student athletes from five area school districts.
Hannibal students Ryder Conrad, third grade, and Asthin Gillum, fifth grade, display the medals they received during the Special Olympics event Wednesday morning.
Ian Joiner, an eighth grade at Mark Twain Junior High School, participates in the long jump during the 2023 Special Olympics event Wednesday at Hannibal High School's Porter Stadium.
Mali'King Marshall, a second grader at Mississippi Valley School, enjoys a round of the softball throw event during the Hannibal Special Olympics event on Wednesday.
Greg Butler, a fourth-grade student in home school, gives the double thumbs-up for the medals he received during the Hannibal Special Olympics event.
Students in Melinda Greenwald's class came from Veterans Elementary School to have fun with a large group of student athletes during the Special Olympics event on Wednesday.
Youth have a great time running around the track Wednesday during the 2023 Special Olympics event at Hannibal High School's Porter Stadium.
Students from Amy Dameron's class at Veterans Elementary School share a high-five before enjoying popsicles during the Special Olympics event Wednesday at Porter Stadium.
HANNIBAL — The sixth annual Special Olympics event at Hannibal High School's Porter Stadium brought 195 athletes from five school districts together in a spirit of camaraderie, sportsmanship and fun on Wednesday.
The Knights of Columbus Honor Guard and Hannibal High School Drumline led a parade around the track so everyone could cheer for the athletes on their big day. Hannibal High School's River City Revue performed the national anthem, and the games were underway.
Students of all ages gathered from Palmyra R-1 School District, Marion County R-II, Mississippi Valley School, Ralls County R-II School District and Hannibal Public School District 60. They enjoyed competing in a wide range of activities, including the t-ball and softball toss, long jump, and 25-, 50- and 100-meter run and walk. Mike Vaia, director of special education with Hannibal Public Schools, welcomed all the athletes and supporters to the event.
He was thrilled the event has grown each year, and he appreciated the level of support from volunteers, parents and other community partners.
This year, the event was made possible with assistance from the Knights of Columbus, Refreshment Services Pepsi Quincy, Kohl's Wholesale Foods, Hannibal High School Key Club, led by Sheryl Gamble, Hannibal Middle School Leaders of the Crew, Transportation Director Scott Speer, Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson, Food Service Coordinator Ashley Gottman, Hannibal High School cheerleaders, Hannibal High School River City Revue, Special Olympics of Missouri and Mike Ginsberg, who prepared the meal.
Vaia extended a warm thank you to the Special Olympics of Missouri for their leadership role in making the event such a success.
"We just have to provide the venue, the volunteers, the athletes and the enthusiasm. So, we're fortunate that they're taking the lead on this. We're very appreciative," he said.
Melinda Greenwald is a special education teacher at Veterans Elementary School. She teaches students at multiple grade levels. She teaches several children in fifth grade, and she is always excited to get to see them again as Hannibal Middle School students.
"Just watching the kids cheer on their peers is huge. They're not just worried about winning their own battle. They're also here to encourage their friends," she said, stressing how much she enjoys seeing the support from parents as they watch their children throughout the day.
Greenwald said the Special Olympics event is an occasion her students talk about from the beginning of the school year — one of her students told her, "I already can't wait until next year."
This is Greenwald's 16th year teaching, and she looks forward to the Special Olympics as a "huge highlight of the year." As the athletes prepared to embark for the event, fellow students throughout the school lined the hallways, holding up signs and cheering. The student athletes also get to wear their medals in class the next day.
"It gives me goosebumps every time," she said.
All through the stadium, athletes were having a wonderful time. Members of Amy Dameron's class shared a huge high-five before enjoying popsicles together.
First grade student Aurora Bock had a great time blowing bubbles. She said that the popsicle was her favorite highlight of the day so far.
Greg Butler, a fourth-grade student who is in home school, was beaming as he showed the medals he received for the 25-meter dash, softball throw and the standing long jump.
"The racing was fun," Greg said, noting how excited he was to receive the awards.
Nearby, Natrell Washington, an eighth-grade student at Hannibal Middle School, and Colton Fessenden, a sixth grader at Hannibal Middle School, had so much fun running down the track they decided to race again, as fellow sixth grader Landon Lain watched. Natrell, Colton and Landon won medals for the softball throw and long jump.
At the awards, table, Ryder Conrad, a third-grade student from Hannibal, was thrilled to receive his first medal.
"I finally got a medal!" he exclaimed with a big smile.
Ryder displayed his new medal with his friend, fifth grader Ashtin Gillum. Ashtin won medals for the softball toss and one of the races. Ashtin said the day made him feel happy.
Ian Joiner, an eighth grader at Mark Twain Junior High School, was having a great time sharing the competitive spirit with fellow athletes throughout the day. He won a medal from the softball throw.
"I get to meet new people and have fun with them," he said.
