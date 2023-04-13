HANNIBAL — The sixth annual Special Olympics event at Hannibal High School's Porter Stadium brought 195 athletes from five school districts together in a spirit of camaraderie, sportsmanship and fun on Wednesday.

The Knights of Columbus Honor Guard and Hannibal High School Drumline led a parade around the track so everyone could cheer for the athletes on their big day. Hannibal High School's River City Revue performed the national anthem, and the games were underway.

